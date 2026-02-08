Stephon Castle pulled off a ridiculous windmill dunk in the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Castle is halfway through the second season of his NBA career with the Spurs. He has made significant strides as a two-way guard throughout his sophomore campaign, helping San Antonio make a firm jump into the playoff picture.

His ability to make remarkable plays as a scorer and playmaker was on full display in San Antonio's in-state duel with Dallas. One of his highlights took place in the early minutes of the second half. Castle stole the ball from Max Christie as the star guard completed the fastbreak play with a windmill dunk.

WINDMILL THROWDOWN 😤 Stephon Castle has 25 points on 10-of-10 shooting from the field so far tonight! pic.twitter.com/tbs1wWwsLp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2026

How Stephon Castle, Spurs played against Mavericks

Stephon Castle dominated on the court all game, leading the Spurs to a 138-125 win over the Mavericks.

Article Continues Below

San Antonio's offense overwhelmed the Dallas defense, scoring 33 or more points throughout each of the first three quarters. Even as the Mavericks cut into the deficit in the fourth period, it was too late for them to make a rally from the big hole they made for themselves.

Rebounding and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Spurs prevailed in both categories after securing 52 rebounds and scoring 74 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Mavericks as they grabbed 41 rebounds and scored 50 points inside the paint.

Six players scored in double-digits for San Antonio in the win, including Castle. He filled up the stat sheet with a remarkable performance of 40 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and one block. He shot 15-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line. Devin Vassell came next with 17 points and six assists, Victor Wembanyama had 16 points and 11 rebounds, while De'Aaron Fox put up 15 points and five assists. Meanwhile, Carter Bryant and Dylan Harper scored 11 points each.

San Antonio improved to a 36-16 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rolling with four consecutive wins, the Spurs will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET.