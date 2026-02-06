For the first time this season, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle came off the bench. The game at the Dallas Mavericks represented the second of a back-to-back for the Silver and Black, and the reigning Rookie of the Year was listed as questionable for their game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder the night before. As obvious as it may have seemed to some, Mitch Johnson left little doubt about why Castle didn't start in the 135-123 victory in Dallas.

“When we're healthy, and everybody has their minutes available, Steph will be a starter,” Johnson said.

The Spurs head coach initially answered a question about Castle's usage against the Mavs by confirming his young star was on a minutes restriction.

“Yeah, we had a couple of guys that were just trying to be mindful of minutes, and him and Dylan [Harper] were the two,” Johnson said. “So, it was just about trying to maximize giving guys natural flow to their minutes and making sure Steph was available for them.”

Following the 135-123 W in Dallas, Mitch Johnson left no about Stephon Castle's place going forward "When we're healthy and everyone has their minutes available Steph will be a starter"

-to @JMcDonald_SAEN after Johnson had said he wanted to max Castle's mins#PorVida#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/BkPTlhPuV2 — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) February 6, 2026

Johnson has employed the same strategy when the team's generational big man, Victor Wembanyama, has returned from injury. The 7-foot-5 center famously came off the bench in a mid-December win against the Thunder in the NBA Cup Semifinals. Several weeks later, upon returning from a hyper-extended knee, Wemby again served as a reserve. In both cases, as well as in other games in which he didn't start because he was making his way back, the Spurs' leading scorer was on the floor during crucial fourth-quarter minutes.

“When I think of the reaction, my reaction is that it was a minute thing. I mean, it wasn't a lineup thing,” Wembanyama declared regarding Castle.

Though the contest against their in-state rivals didn't go down to the wire, it was competitive in the fourth period.

“I think it was to maximize the minutes, just like when I was coming off the bench,” Wemby continued. “And I think that there is no better way to impact the game in just 21 minutes. He's a plus seven, 20 plus/minus. So what (else) can we ask for?”

Article Continues Below

Mitch Johnson praises Stephon Castle's efforts vs. the Mavericks

Despite playing just 22 minutes, Castle filled up the stat sheet, scoring 18 points, dishing out six assists, registering three steals, and grabbing seven boards.

“Steph and KJ [Keldon Johnson] and Dylan, all with five, six, and seven,” Johnson said of the rebounding by his wings.

The Rising Star for a second straight year stands 6-foot-6. His rebounding prowess has been on display since entering the NBA in the fall of 2024.

“Even when we have those bigs in there, we know they're fighting off the other bigs as well. So, the gang rebounding is important.” Johnson added. “And then it also goes right into leading to our offense because all those guys can bust out on the dribbles and lead the break as well, right off the rebounds.”

The former UConn star went 8-for-13 from the field in continuing to play a pivotal role for a young Spurs squad that, with that victory in Big D, their 35th of the season, surpassed last year's win total.