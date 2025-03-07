De'Aaron Fox will be returning to Sacramento as he faces the Kings for the first time since getting traded to the San Antonio Spurs. It may be a hostile environment for Fox since things didn't end on the best of terms with him and the organization, but he'll have his teammates to support him. One of those teammates is Victor Wembanyama, who was cleared to travel after being ruled out for the season due to blood clots.

“The Spurs say Victor Wembanyama, while still ruled out for the season due to Deep Vein Thrombosis, was cleared to fly by team doctors to be in Sacramento for new teammate De’Aaron Fox’s first game against the Kings as a visitor,” Marc Stein wrote.

Everyone was excited to see how the pairing of Wembanyama and Fox would look like, but unfortunately, fans were only able to see a couple of games of them together this season. Wembanyama is supposed to make a full recovery and be ready for next season, so everyone will be anticipating what the pair will do on the court.

As of now, Fox is looking to get through this game against his former team, and before the matchup, he shared his thoughts on the fans who won't give him a warm welcome.

“For the people who still love me, obviously, I really appreciate that,” Fox said via Hector Ledesma of ClutchPoints. “Obviously, I was there for so long. For the people who don't, we're never worried about bitter people.”

Though people may make a big deal out of the game, Fox is going into it as just another game on the schedule.

“For me, it's another game at the end of the day. I've been in the league for a while so I've played with a lot of different guys,” Fox said. “Usually, just about every team we play against, I've probably played with somebody on that team, but I think it's a little different because I was in that city for so long. It is what it is. When we're there, I'll see my people and the next night we'll have a game.”