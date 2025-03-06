Former Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is ready for a return to Northern California — no matter what it brings. A little more than a month after the former Kings star requested a trade to the San Antonio Spurs, Fox wouldn't be surprised if a homecoming doesn't feel like it at times.

“For the people who still love me, obviously, I really appreciate that,” said the current Spur. “Obviously, I was there for so long. For the people who don't, we're never worried about bitter people.”

Fox spent the first seven and half seasons of his NBA career in Sacramento.

“I loved it, man. The weather is definitely a lot better than people give it. Growing up in Texas, I'm used to 90 degrees feeling like 120. Out there, 115 to me was nothing. And just great people.”

Expand Tweet

The former Kentucky Wildcat was born in New Orleans, Louisiana but raised in Houston.

De'Aaron Fox opens up about return to Sacramento

Fox reflected on his time in Sacramento — which included the franchise's ending of a 17-year playoff drought, an All-Star selection, and his winning the league's inaugural “Clutch Player of the Year” award – all in the same year, 2023.

“I think the Triple A baseball team was there, but, for the most part, you were the only major sports team in the city for a while, so everybody bled purple,” the 27-year-old guard said as he tried to recall the timeline of Sacramento's minor league soccer and baseball teams.

“It was always great just going to the grocery store or going out to a restaurant. A lot of people truly didn't want to bother you, but for me, at the end of the day if you asked for a picture or something, then that's totally fine and if you wanted me to sign something. Everybody there was extremely kind and extremely grateful.”

In Sacramento since 1985, the Kings haven't enjoyed much success outside for an eight-year stretch at the turn of the century.

“When we started winning, it was like the beam everywhere so you really felt it around the city,” Fox said of the team's first playoff appearance since 2006. “It was definitely a great place for me to be for as long as I was, and I really appreciate my time there.”

But, according to reports, the fifth overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft wanted out earlier this season. His last game with the Kings came on February 1, and he was traded to the Spurs shortly after.

“For me, it's another game at the end of the day. I've been in the league for a while so I've played with a lot of different guys. Usually, just about every team we play against, I've probably played with somebody on that team, but I think it's a little different because I was in that city for so long. It is what it is. When we're there, I'll see my people and the next night we'll have a game.”

That much Fox is certain of. Whether fans understand his desire to play for another team might be another story.

“I don't know. That's not my problem. For the people that still support me, I love it. For the people who don't and want to boo, we don't care about bitter people.”

A sentiment De'Aaron Fox thought that was worth repeating as he likely awaits different sentiments from Kings fans.