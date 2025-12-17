San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is a man of the people.
The Spurs faced the New York Knicks on Tuesday for the NBA Cup title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While they were nearly 930 miles away from San Antonio, Wembanyama, who arrived in all-black attire, still made sure to bring in extra support.
According to ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly, the 21-year-old Wembanyama flew in 50 fans to Sin City as a treat, continuing the generosity he has shown since entering the NBA.
“Victor Wembanyama bought flights and tickets for a group of 50 Spurs superfans called the Jackals to tonight’s Spurs-Knicks NBA Cup Championship game,” reported Azarly on X. “Wemby also had 20 fans out for the Spurs-Thunder semifinal game.”
“They’re seated behind the San Antonio bench and have been standing up the whole game.”
Wembanyama has endeared himself to fans because of the way he gives them importance. In the offseason, he held an audition for fans that would comprise a passionate group cheering for the Spurs at Frost Bank Center, as reported by ESPN's Michael Wright.
The two-time All-Star was inspired by the PSG Ultras of Paris Saint-Germain when the Spurs watched a game in France in January during their preseason trip.
Wembanyama, who has returned from a calf injury, has repeatedly expressed his gratitude to his supporters, and he continues to show that it is not merely lip service.
The only important question now is: Will Wembanyama also treat the fans to The Sphere?
As of writing, the Spurs are leading the Knicks by a slim margin in the third quarter.