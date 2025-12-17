San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is a man of the people.

The Spurs faced the New York Knicks on Tuesday for the NBA Cup title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While they were nearly 930 miles away from San Antonio, Wembanyama, who arrived in all-black attire, still made sure to bring in extra support.

According to ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly, the 21-year-old Wembanyama flew in 50 fans to Sin City as a treat, continuing the generosity he has shown since entering the NBA.

“Victor Wembanyama bought flights and tickets for a group of 50 Spurs superfans called the Jackals to tonight’s Spurs-Knicks NBA Cup Championship game,” reported Azarly on X. “Wemby also had 20 fans out for the Spurs-Thunder semifinal game.”

“They’re seated behind the San Antonio bench and have been standing up the whole game.”

Victor Wembanyama bought flights and tickets for a group of 50 Spurs superfans called the Jackals to tonight’s Spurs-Knicks NBA Cup Championship game. Wemby also had 20 fans out for the Spurs-Thunder semifinal game. They’re seated behind the San Antonio bench and have been… pic.twitter.com/dhlLbXnO6S — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 17, 2025

Wembanyama has endeared himself to fans because of the way he gives them importance. In the offseason, he held an audition for fans that would comprise a passionate group cheering for the Spurs at Frost Bank Center, as reported by ESPN's Michael Wright.

The two-time All-Star was inspired by the PSG Ultras of Paris Saint-Germain when the Spurs watched a game in France in January during their preseason trip.

Wembanyama, who has returned from a calf injury, has repeatedly expressed his gratitude to his supporters, and he continues to show that it is not merely lip service.

The only important question now is: Will Wembanyama also treat the fans to The Sphere?

As of writing, the Spurs are leading the Knicks by a slim margin in the third quarter.