When the San Antonio Spurs added Luke Kornet in NBA Free Agency, the move was universally applauded. The team's big-man rotation was easily a sore spot. Truthfully, it was the weakest part of their roster once you got past Victor Wembanyama. But what hardly anyone anticipated is what Kornet's signing would mean. That includes Kornet.

“I, frankly, personally, I was not really sure what to expect,” the Spurs center admitted regarding what this team could do this season.

“I think that's kind of, honestly, it's really sort of how the season goes,” Kornet continued. “And as much as people like to have their expectations and then how it actually plays out or not, it really just comes down to game by game and day by day and win by win.”

Whether filling in for Wemby during the generational prospect's absence because of injury or playing alongside him, or even starting while Wembanyama works through minutes restrictions, Kornet has proven key to San Antonio's run toward the top of the NBA standings.

“I feel like, all in all, as it comes to results, we've had a good start of the season.”

Heading into the final week of 2025, only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons sport better records than the Spurs.

Luke Kornet shares view on the Spurs' success

Previously a Boston Celtic since 2022, uncertain expectations are new for Kornet. A part of four long playoff runs, including two Finals appearances and an NBA championship, Kornet knows full well what it is to enter a year with goals of playing into June.

“Whether it's the season or kind of how it even works in a playoff series, you're aware of how much energy and effort and attention it took to just to get any kind of individual win,” the 30-year-old shared. “And there's not really a way to go about it other than just doing that.”

While the Celtics were championship contenders during Kornet's stint there, the Spurs are working to get there. Three victories vs. the defending champion Thunder suggest San Antonio could be described as a contender now, but there is still an unknown as to just how good they are. A home loss to the struggling Utah Jazz following back to back decisive wins vs Oklahoma City don't help with clarity.

“Honestly, I've just been enjoying playing with the guys and just doing my part. And, yeah, as, as far as it goes on the court and stuff, it's been cool,” Kornet revealed.

Their record suggests the Spurs are much closer to winning a title than many thought just a couple of months ago. For Kornet. it's part of the process.

“I mean, it's also a fun part where you're still figuring it out and still feel like you've got a lot of ways to grow and keep progressing. So, it's an enjoyable challenge to have, an enjoyable thing to keep your mind on.”

It's clear what Kornet and the Spurs are thinking about now. Even if they'd rather not.