The San Antonio Spurs have been a great success so far in the 2025-26 season, currently sitting at 27-13 despite a recent blowout road loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs have still beaten Oklahoma City on three separate occasions this season, and are working Victor Wembanyama back toward his normal amount of minutes after a recent injury sidelined him for multiple weeks.

On Thursday, Wembanyama showed up to Spurs practice with what appeared to be a shaved head, which raised eyebrows.

(Via Hector Ledesma).

Wemby pulled up to Spurs shoot around with a shaved 👀 (📸: @HectorLedesmaTV) pic.twitter.com/9zxat48Eg9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2026

Article Continues Below

The new look for some called back memories of Wembanyama's time over the offseason in a temple in China, where he trained with monks in preparation for the season.

The training certainly appears to have paid off thus far, as Wembanyama has resumed his status as a terror on both ends of the floor, far and away the best defensive player in the NBA at this early stage of his career and continuing to add to his offensive game, while also refining his shot diet to cut out some threes and do more damage around the basket.

The Spurs have also gotten some excellent play out of their three-guard trio of Dylan Harper, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle so far this season. Although Harper has appeared to hit a bit of a rookie wall in the last couple of weeks, there's still little doubt about his viability as a long-term prospect, and Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson has been impressive in his ability to juggle the three small guards in his rotation without sacrificing anything in terms of playstyle.

As previously mentioned, the Spurs currently sit 14 games over the .500 mark and are in great position to secure one of the top seeds in the Western Conference. They will next take the floor on Thursday evening at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.