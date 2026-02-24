There is no denying that the San Antonio Spurs have an ultra-special talent in Victor Wembanyama. Everyone knows that, and he constantly reminds the NBA world how incredible a player he is.

He did it again in the first quarter of Monday night's showdown between his Spurs and the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, when he had a huge defensive play to deny the home team a bucket from deep.

With 1:49 left in the first period and 2.1 seconds remaining on the Pistons' shot clock, Detroit forward Ronald Holland II got an inbound pass and looked as though he was wide open for a 3-pointer from the right side. However, Wembanyama used his mobility, quickness and length to not just bother Holland, but block his shot.

And with that shot rejection, Wembanyama has finally checked all the boxes when it comes to recording a block against every NBA team.

Victor Wembanyama DENIES Ron Holland the corner 3 🚫 It's Wemby's first block ever on any Pistons player in his career 😲 The Spurs star has now recorded a block against every team in the NBA!pic.twitter.com/GWtvttyd3L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 24, 2026

The 22-year-old Wembanyama is unquestionably one of the best — if not the best — defensive players in the NBA. He can defend all positions and is a legitimate menace at protecting the rim. A two-time NBA blocks leader, Wemby entered the Pistons game leading the league in the 2025-26 regular season with 2.7 blocks per contest.

With his rare blend of size, length and quickness, the two-time NBA All-Star Wembanyama is a capable defender near the rim or out in the perimeter, which he clearly showed with that block on Holland, who would have likely gotten off that shot if it were another player defending him.