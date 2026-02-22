Victor Wembanyama stunned the home crowd with his incredible dunk highlight in the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Wembanyama is halfway through the third season of his NBA career with the Spurs. He is enjoying his best campaign to date as he is actively helping the squad be in firm position inside the playoff picture, the team's first since 2019.

Wembanyama's size and athleticism allows him to rack up many dunk highlights, adding another one to his collection. The highlight took place in the early minutes of the fourth quarter as the star center drove into the paint then leapt in the air to pull off the incredible windmill dunk.

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played against Kings

Victor Wembanyama enjoyed a strong performance as he led the Spurs to a convincing 139-122 win over the Kings.

The game started out close between the two squads as San Antonio only led 35-31 after the first quarter. Despite this, the hosts continued building their lead as they went on to win the remaining periods of regulation.

Six players scored in double-digits for San Antonio in the win, including Wembanyama. He finished with a stat line of 28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and one steal. He shot 11-of-20 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line. De'Aaron Fox came next with 18 points and five assists, Stephon Castle had 18 points and eight rebounds, Keldon Johnson put up 18 points, while Harrison Barnes provided 14 points and two rebounds. Meanwhile, Dylan Harper contributed 12 points and five assists.

San Antonio improved to a 40-16 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rolling with eight consecutive wins, the Spurs will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.