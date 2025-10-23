The San Antonio Spurs are one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA coming into this season, and it all comes back to Year 3 of Victor Wembanyama. The former No. 1 overall pick and French prodigy had his second season cut short due to a blood clot, but he is back with a vengeance for 2025-26.

Wembanyama absolutely dominated his season-opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, leading the Spurs to a 125-92 win over the Mavs to get to 1-0 on the season. Wemby's individual stats were insane: 40 points on 15-for-21 shooting to go with 15 rebounds and three blocks. He dominated start to finish and helped the Spurs run away with the win, even earning a spot on the bench for the final few minutes with the game in hand.

Dallas is one of the bigger teams that the Spurs will face in a very crowded Western Conference, with Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis in the front court to go along with Dereck Lively. That didn't bother Wembanyama, who dominated whoever was in front of him all game long.

Wemby's 40-point night had no shortage of highlights, either. Late in the first half, he got PJ Washington in the air with a pump fake and drove baseline for a double-clutch reverse dunk plus the foul.

Then, in the third quarter, Wembanyama sent Lively's shot packing at the rim before bringing the ball up the floor and canning a stepback 3-pointer plus the foul over the Mavs big man.

If Wembanyama can keep up this level of efficiency and production while staying healthy throughout the season, he will have a great chance to win the MVP award in his third season. The Spurs look like a formidable squad that can make a playoff push in the Western Conference, and their superstar big man is a huge reason why.

This was already the case, but Wembanyama is must-see TV for anyone with an NBA League Pass subscription cross the world. On Wednesday night, he continued to do things that NBA fans have never seen before.