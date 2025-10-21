A couple of days after the San Antonio Spurs exercised team options on the rookie contracts of Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, they let the deadline expire on Jeremy Sochan's first deal. The ninth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft might now become a restricted free agent next summer. That would happen if the Spurs tender the former Baylor Bear a qualifying offer before June of 2026.

While Sochan has had to navigate a wide range of realities since arriving in San Antonio, including a trial at point guard to start 2023-2024, it's also fair to call his first three years as a pro underwhelming. During that span, the 6-foot-8 forward's statistics have remained largely unchanged. Coming off a year in which he averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in just 54 games because of injury, Sochan is sidelined once again with a wrist concern.

“Getting ready for the Eurobasket, I kind of tweaked my calf,” the 22-year-old said on Media Day of an initial injury during the summer.

“Some minor injuries, so it's not too bad. But, it's been a long process recovering, and there's been highs and lows, but I feel good. So, that's the most important thing.”

Jeremy Sochan is focusing on improvement

While Sochan's stats haven't deviated, his shooting percentage has vastly. A 45% and 44% shooter from the field, he shot 54% last season. The work on his form includes a one-handed free-throw stroke.

“It's been a long process. It's not always going to be perfect, but a couple of things that we've been working on is my wrist placement, elbow, how I raise the ball, how I catch the ball, footwork. So, there's been a lot of different things,” he told members of the local media.

“But, I think I'm in a good place. Yeah, I'm super excited to show that to you.”

Sochan's summer work wasn't just confined to his stroke, as he hopes to help the team to a winning record for the first time during his tenure.

“For me, it's all around, working on everything,” the Spurs reserve shared, “I think also strength and conditioning has been really important. The type of player I am, I play pretty aggressive and physical. So just getting my body right for that for 82 games is really important.

“On court, it's the same thing. Working on my shot, my ball handling, just reading the game on both sides of the court, and that's really been it.”

What the Spurs' move means for the future

Much has been made about the Spurs' logjam at point guard. The truth is, though, that Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox – who'll also miss the start of the regular season with injury – and Dylan Harper next to Victor Wembanyama will make up the identity of these Spurs.

It's a reality that means Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson, once the pieces that primarily flanked their generational big man – and all still young – have to take on lesser roles. Johnson and Vassell served as the organization's top two scorers the year before Wemby arrived, while Sochan qualified as an NBA Rising Star that same season.

That doesn't mean their days are numbered. It does mean the Spurs' big dollar priorities are elsewhere.