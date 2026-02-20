The San Antonio Spurs picked up right where they left off before the midseason break, scoring an easy win over the Phoenix Suns, 121-94, at Moody Center on Thursday.

After a tight battle in the first half, the Spurs went off in the third quarter, outscoring the Suns, 37-22, to break the game wide open.

San Antonio notched its eighth straight win and improved to 39-16, while Phoenix fell to 32-24. The defeat could be extra costly for the Suns, as Devin Booker was forced to exit early due to a hip injury and did not return.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson sent a message of support for Booker, who has struggled to stay healthy this season.

“Hopefully, Devin’s OK. You hate to see injuries happen to one of the premier players in the league,” said Johnson, as quoted by The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

Booker only played nine minutes, tallying five points and one rebound.

He has already missed 13 games due to an ankle injury.

Stephon Castle had 20 points, four assists, and three steals to lead the Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama adding 17 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks. De'Aaron Fox chipped in 15 points, three rebounds, and eight assists.

The premature exit of Booker further handicapped the Suns, who played without Dillon Brooks due to a one-game suspension.

Jalen Green, in his second game back from a hamstring injury, led Phoenix with 26 points, three rebounds, and three steals. Mark Williams contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds.

It remains unclear if Booker will miss an extended period, but as Johnson said, getting the All-Star guard back on the court as soon as possible would be good for the league.