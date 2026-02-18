Though the NBA is still on All-Star break, that hasn't stopped the San Antonio Spurs from putting in work behind the scenes, with Brian Wright, Gregg Popovich, and company signing veteran center Mason Plumlee to a 10-day contract to fill out their roster.

Taking to social media to announce the news, ESPN's Shams Charania broke down the signing, noting that after 12 seasons in the NBA, Plumlee is heading to San Antonio to make it a lucky 13.

“Free agent center Mason Plumlee is signing a 10-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports tells ESPN,” Charania wrote. “Plumlee started his 13th NBA season in Charlotte and now joins the Spurs for the second half.”

Drafted into the NBA with the 22nd overall pick all the way back in 2013 by the Brooklyn Nets, Plumlee is one of the more well-traveled veterans on the open market, playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Clipper, the Phoenix Suns, and the Charlotte Hornets twice, most recently in 2025-26 for 14 games with two starts.

While Plumlee has earned more headlines for getting into fights than putting up major production on the court over the past few years, averaging just 1.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.9 minutes of action per game for the Hornets this season, he does have 874 regular-season games plus 71 more postseason efforts on his resume heading into this 10-day contract. Will Plumlee play major minutes for the Spurs over the next week and change? It's hard to say, but getting another veteran into the building can only provide some much-needed help for Victor Wembanyama and company.