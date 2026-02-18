Former San Antonio Spurs power forward Jeremy Sochan is yet to make his debut for the New York Knicks. However, he has plenty to say about his former home, recently revealing that he may not have seen eye-to-eye with Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson on certain issues.

The 22-year-old revealed that he wanted a larger role on the team, something which may have been down to the deep roster the Spurs have.

Sochan on what happened in San Antonio: "No real opportunity in my opinion. It is what it is. It's a deep team. Maybe I didn't see eye-to-eye with coach. I'm just blessed to be somewhere to grow." — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 18, 2026

“No real opportunity in my opinion. It is what it is. It's a deep team. Maybe I didn't see eye-to-eye with coach. I'm just blessed to be somewhere to grow,” he said per The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III.

While his desire for more minutes was also acknowledged by Johnson himself, the move simply seems to have been the best solution for all the involved parties.

“We were all very aware of his desire to be in the rotation and given more of an opportunity, especially recently. We wanted to do right by him and make sure he had that opportunity before the year was over,” Johnson had said per Yahoo Sports.

The Spurs’ rotation had tightened amid roster changes and internal development priorities, leaving Sochan’s minutes reduced to just 12.8 per game during the 2025–26 campaign. His exit also marked the dismantling of San Antonio’s 2022 first-round class, as none of the three selections from that draft remain with the franchise (Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham).

While Sochan averaged just 4.1 points and 2.6 assists during the 12.8 minutes per game he spent on the court, his defensive versatility and effort have never been questioned. Sochan was simply on a team that needed more from him when it came to floor spacing and offensive ability, and did not necessarily get the minutes last season to prove his worth alongside Victor Wembanyama.

That, the 22-year-old will hope changes for the better at the Knicks.