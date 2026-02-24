With the New York Mets in the midst of spring training to prepare for the 2026 season, the team has been in the headlines due to the players they have lost, such as Edwin Diaz and especially Pete Alonso. While Alonso is now with the Baltimore Orioles after exiting the Mets, agent Scott Boras would give insight into the meetings with New York that led to the decision for the star player to go to his new team.

Boras was speaking with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman, with the former laying out the situation about the events with Alonso, as the reporter heard that despite saying he was “in” on the star, an offer was never made.

“I know in the first meeting back at the GM meetings, David Stearns had mentioned to you that he was in on Alonso. And maybe he was planning to get in at some point, but he didn’t ever make an offer, is my understanding,” Heyman said.

After that, Heyman would say to Boras, “Correct me if I'm wrong,” as the agent did not.

Scott Boras speaks more on the Mets-Orioles-Pete Alonso situation

As the Mets look to make some noise in the NL East, the team will be without Alonso, who was their franchise first baseman and had many productive seasons. While it seemed that New York's drive to re-sign Alonso wasn't high, Boras would express how Baltimore had immense interest.

“The one thing that came clear was that Baltimore felt with Gunner Henderson and Pete Alonso that they were that light combination,” Boras explained. “They would have that synergy in the middle of their lineup to create one of the best internal one-two punches in the offense that they could provide… a few other teams did as well.”

“And that’s why I think Mike Elias really made Pete a priority and pursued him in a very aggressive way and got the deal done to their favor,” Boras continued.

At any rate, the Mets look to improve, despite not having Alonso, as the team wants to bounce back from finishing 83-79 and missing the playoffs.