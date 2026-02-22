The San Antonio Spurs came into the game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday looking to add to their seven-game win streak. Early in the first quarter, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was doing his best to make that happen after throwing down an incredible slam dunk by faking out Kings big man Maxime Raynaud.

Victor Wembanyama fakes the spin and SLAMS it down 🔥pic.twitter.com/U59v6E5NLU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 22, 2026 Expand Tweet

The play occurred with the Spurs already leading by double-digits, 16-6. Victor Wembanyama caught the ball on the wing, dribbled into the paint, faked a spin left, only to go right and throw down the slam dunk.

As of publication though, the Kings had managed to crawl back and tie the game up midway through the second quarter. The Spurs are going to need more plays like that from Wembanyama to keep their win streak alive.

Article Continues Below

Wembanyama is coming off his second consecutive All-Star selection after being voted in as a starter. As part of the league’s new format, he represented Team World who ended up losing both of their games in the round-robin tournament en route to a quick elimination. Following the All-Star Game, Wembanyama was candid about his competitiveness and desire to win over All-Star Weekend.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama is already arguably one of the top-five players in the NBA. With a unique blend of size, speed, strength and skill, there’s a reason why his nickname of ‘Alien’ makes sense.

Coming into Saturday’s game, he had appeared in 41 games this season, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 assists with splits of 51 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 81.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.