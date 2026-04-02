Victor Wembanyama got a negative update on his availability for the San Antonio Spurs' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night that impacts his chances for end-of-season awards.

Wembanyama is having an incredible campaign throughout his third year in the NBA. His immense growth as a young star has propelled the Spurs back into serious contention, clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2019.

However, injuries would limit his availability on occasion. That was the case on Thursday as he is dealing with an ankle injury, ultimately keeping him out for San Antonio's clash with Los Angeles.

After this game, there are five games left in the Spurs' regular season. Wembanyama must play in three of them to hit the 65-game rule. While he is only at 61 games played right now in regular season, his presence in the NBA Cup Final does count, so he's technically at 62 and needs three more to fulfill the requirement.

What lies ahead for Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Victor Wembanyama will have an undisputed role as the top star going into the Spurs' postseason. They drafted him with the purpose of having him lead them back into title contention, a place they are getting closer to thanks to his incredible growth three years in.

Wembanyama has been enjoying his campaign to date as he settles himself as one of the league's elite stars. He is averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, three assists, and one steal per game. He is shooting 50.9% from the field, including 35% from beyond the arc, and 82.3% from the free-throw line.

San Antonio boasts a 58-18 record on the season, controlling the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following Thursday's clash with the Clippers, the Spurs will prepare for their next matchup. They remain on the road when they face the Nuggets on April 4 at 3 p.m. ET.