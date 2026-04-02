San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama recently laid out three reasons why he deserves to be named the MVP this season. He was insightful and honest about it, revealing how deeply competitive he is.

It was quite refreshing. Most players would feign indifference or simply become dismissive when asked about the importance of winning the league's top individual honor.

But not Wembanyama. The 22-year-old star is not shy about letting everyone know that he wants to become the MVP, reiterating it in an interview on ESPN.

“I do care deeply about it, and I think that all the greats who are in the Hall of Fame or who are in our minds are the best of all time, they have fought and grabbed everything they could grab early on in their career,” said Wembanyama.

“If I want to make my spot among the greats, I have to try not to miss any occasion I have to put my name up there.”

Wemby: "I do care deeply about (MVP), and I think that all the greats…that are in our mind the best of all time, they have fought and grabbed everything they could grab early on in their career. If I want to make my spot among the greats, I gotta try to not miss any occasion I… https://t.co/OnyeoAiTql pic.twitter.com/eTR8OzqIBI — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 2, 2026

The two-time All-Star scored 41 points for the second straight game in their win over the Golden State Warriors, 127-113, at Chase Center on Wednesday. He also had 18 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks.

It was Wembanyama's fourth 40-point game this season, the most in team history since David Robinson had six in 1994-1995. Robinson was named the MVP that season.

The Spurs, who already secured homecourt advantage in their return to the playoffs after a six-year absence, improved to 58-18. They are on a 10-game winning streak, with Wembanyama issuing a stern message to critics about their supposed inexperience.

He is averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.1 blocks.