The San Antonio Spurs are on an insane run now as the regular season is coming close to an end, and Victor Wembanyama may have reached his peak during the stretch. The Spurs' star just finished with 41 points and 18 rebouds in 29 minutes in their win against the Golden State Warriors, and people are starting to slide him into MVP conversations before it's too late.

Many have always said that Wembanyama is something we've never seen before in basektball and he continues to prove it night in and night out. Colin Cowherd just showed him the ultimate praise during a segment on his show, and thinks Michael Jordan would even have been in awe of him.

“Michael Jordan, if he played against Wemby, would have his tongue out but that's because his jaw would be on the floor,” Cowherd said. “Michael Jordan was amazing, LeBron is amazing. They didnt change the calculus of the sport. That's what Stephen Curry did with three-point shots. Forget the fact Wemby is 26-1 in his last 27 games or has atleast four blocks. It's the +433 when he's on the floor. Those are all-time historic numbers.”

"Michael Jordan, if he played against Wemby, would have his tongue out but that's because his jaw would be on the floor!"@colincowherd has NEVER seen anybody like Wemby pic.twitter.com/RGgdsiM7NN — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 2, 2026

Wembanyama is putting up crazy numbers on both sides of the ball, and the best thing about it is that he's leading the Spurs to wins doing so. It's safe to say that he's putting up MVP numbers at this point, and he recently shared his case as to why he should win the award.

“My first one would be that defense is 50% of the game, and that is undervalued so far in your race. I believe I’m the most impactful player defensively in the league,” Wembanyama said via Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“My second argument would be that we almost swept OKC in the season,” Wembanyama added. We dominated them three times with their real team and four times with their rotation players. My third argument would be that offense impact is not just points.”