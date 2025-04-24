Although a blood clot ended Victor Wembanyama's season, the San Antonio Spurs' big man might have some hope in his recovery. While on vacation in Costa Rica, he was spotted playing soccer with the local kids.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was seen playing soccer with kids while vacationing in Costa Rica ⚽🥅 (via fencyz_fn/IG)pic.twitter.com/fxfV8RuW8X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is a huge step for Wembanyama, considering he wasn't allowed to have any physical contact while recovering from the injury. This could also mean that he's either close to 100% or fully 100%.

However, there is another player who had a similar issue this season and recovered.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard was also diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. It sidelined him for the remainder of the season, but he was able to come back in the playoffs.

Either way, this is a promising sign for the French big man. He was on pace to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. After his injury, it derailed a phenomenal sophomore season.

While his numbers didn't take a huge leap, his usage rate certainly did. After all, the Spurs had Chris Paul running the show, who was determined to let Wembanyama thrive.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama has fans rejoicing

Doing any kind of physical activity following a blood clot is a promising sign. Plenty of doctors do not want anyone to participate in any kind of physical activity with a blood clot.

There are a barrage of symptoms that come with it. As a result, being cautious is the way to go.

Unfortunately though, this blood clot isn't the first time something of this sort has happened. As mentioned earlier, Lillard suffered the same injury. Before that, Brandon Ingram also had the same issue as Wembanyama.

At the end of day, Spurs fans are likely rejoicing in this sight. Wembanyama will likely be eager for his third season in the NBA to be a dominant one.

Barring any more complications, he can elevate himself into the category of the Nikola Jokic's, and start accumulating individual accolades.