San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the season due to a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday. The condition was discovered after Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following his participation in the All-Star Game.

Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes explained that a DVT is a blood clot that develops in one of the body’s major veins, most commonly in the lower extremities. However, Wembanyama’s case differs as the clot formed in his shoulder.

The situation draws parallels to Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram, who was diagnosed with a DVT in his arm during the 2018-19 season. Ingram, then with the Los Angeles Lakers, was ruled out for the remainder of that season but made a full recovery. He later earned his first All-Star selection and won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award in 2019-20.

Spurs optimistic about Victor Wembnyama's recovery, drawing parallels to Brandon Ingram's return

Despite the severity of Wembanyama’s condition, there is optimism regarding his recovery. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that the Spurs believe he will make a full recovery and return for the start of the 2025-26 season. The team’s confidence in his rehabilitation stands in contrast to the case of Chris Bosh, whose NBA career was cut short due to recurring blood clots during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Wembanyama’s absence is a significant setback for the Spurs, who currently sit 12th in the Western Conference with a 23-29 record. They are 3.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors (28-27) for the final play-in tournament spot. The 7-foot-3 center was in the midst of a standout sophomore campaign, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range across 46 games.

The 21-year-old recently earned his first All-Star selection and was expected to be a focal point for the Spurs as they aimed for a late-season push. His absence leaves a significant void in San Antonio’s lineup, particularly on the defensive end, where he led the NBA in blocks per game.

While the diagnosis marks a difficult moment for Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, his case aligns more closely with Ingram’s recovery than with Bosh’s career-ending complications. If his rehabilitation follows a similar trajectory to Ingram’s, he could return to full strength by next season and continue his rise as one of the league’s premier young stars.