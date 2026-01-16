San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama had a scary knee-to-knee collision with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Spurs’ game on Thursday, but quickly returned to help San Antonio pull off a 119-101 win. The incident raised some concerns about the young star’s durability during his breakout season.

The collision happened in the first quarter when Antetokounmpo drove to the basket, and their knees slammed together. Wembanyama fell to the floor, grabbed his right knee, and limped to the locker room just three minutes into the game. Fans and staff were left anxious as he was listed as questionable to return.

Wembanyama downplayed the scare after the game, as he gave the fans and his team a sigh of relief.

“I did not think it was serious because it was just knee to knee, and I've had this dozens of times, but never against a guy like [Antetokounmpo],” he said postgame. “That was a little more than usual, but thankfully it’s a very benign thing.”

Wemby after bumping knees with Giannis: "I did not think it was serious…and I've had this dozens of times but never against a guy like this" pic.twitter.com/CV9HzvqZcl — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 16, 2026

He returned in the second quarter and quickly shifted momentum with strong play. Wembanyama contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds to the victory, as he showed why he’s averaging 23.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.7 blocks this season despite some injuries. He received a standing ovation upon returning to the game.

The Spurs are taking Wembanyama’s health extremely seriously this season. The franchise star has missed several games due to calf and knee issues and has alternated between starting and coming off the bench.

However, the 22-year-old came out strong following a 104-103 defeat at Minnesota, where his team blew a 19-point fourth-quarter lead, and a 119-98 loss at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Injuries also put Wembanyama at risk of missing individual awards. Under the NBA’s 65-game rule, he can play in no fewer than three more games to remain eligible.