Victor Wembanyama enjoyed a huge night in the San Antonio Spurs victory vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. The love he received from Giannis Antetokounmpo right after their first meeting of the year might've been more impressive.

ClutchPoints asked the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and 2021 Finals MVP how the young star compared to the version Antetokounmpo saw last season.

“He's definitely a way better player,” the Greek Freak shared. ‘Not just from the first year, from the last year that we faced him he's, in my opinion, way better.”

More than a minute later, Antetokounmpo wrapped up his response to ClutchPoints with the ultimate praise for the 22-year-old generational talent.

“I believe that as long as he stays healthy, he is the future of this league and the sky's the limit.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo details Victor Wembanyama's rapid improvement

The 119-101 San Antonio win vs. Milwaukee came two weeks shy of a full calendar year since their last encounter. Wemby sparkled in a 144-118 home blowout of the Bucks on January 31, 2025, accounting for 31 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in 31 minutes.

“One thing that I noticed (is) that last year he would shoot, like, nine or ten threes a game, right?” Antetokounmpo wondered to ClutchPoints. “And this year he shoots, like, four, five, so what does that mean?” the 2021 NBA champion asked a question to which he had an answer.

“That means he's trying to get to his spot more. He's trying to facilitate more for his teammates; he's getting the ball closer to the basket, trying to get in the paint because he's 7-5. He's pretty much unguardable. So, the only way that you can guard a player like that, you've just got to be physical and try to push him off his spot.”

To Antetokounmpo's point, Wembanyama attempted 11 three-pointers in that January meeting last year. He took six treys on his way to 22 points, ten rebounds and two blocks in just 22 minutes this last time out.

“At the end of the day, I feel like the moment he's able to keep on growing, growing his game and growing as a player and just getting older, he's going to try to figure out his spot and, no matter what the test, he will always have the answers. He's just got to put his head down, work, and just lead this team to win games,” the 31-year-old veteran continued to share with ClutchPoints.

“I had the opportunity to speak with him a little bit after the game.”

Antetokounmpo didn't reveal what he said to his fellow 7-footer, but there's no doubt about the sentiment.

“I think at one time he's going to be in his, how do you say, final level,” the nine-time All-NBA big man said of the 2023-2024 Rookie of the Year.

“And then he's going to be a nightmare. And I hope when that is, I'm out of the league, retired. Because I'm a competitor, I love playing against the best, and I would love to see that final stage and face that final stage before I'm too old, because you want to have it in your resume. You want to play against the best.”

Quite the praise from a player already considered among the top 20-25 players in NBA history.