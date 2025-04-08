The college basketball national championshop game is going down on Monday night in San Antonio as Florida is going up against Houston. There are a lot of celebrities in the house, and one of them is San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama and the Spurs play at the nearby Frost Bank Center, so it was easy for Wembanyama to get out to the game. He was seen chatting with Houston legend Hakeen Olajuwon.

Victor Wembanyama and Hakeem Olajuwon are in attendance for the National Championship game 🔥 (via @MarchMadnessMBB)pic.twitter.com/dvICQ9XwtA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hakeem Olajuwon is not only a Houston legend because he played his college basketball with the Cougars, but he also spent most of his professional career playing for the Houston Rockets. Olajuwon played at Houston from 1981-1984, and he was selected by the Rockets with the first overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft. He played for the Rockets until 2001, and he finished his career with the Toronto Raptors.

Victor Wembanyama is hoping that he is at the beginning of a career that ends up matching Olajuwon's. Wembanyama did not play college basketball, but he was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama has been with the Spurs ever since, and he is expected to be one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball.

Wembanyama's career is already off to a great start, but things were halted this year as Wembanyama has been out for a while because of a blood clot. He is expected to make a full recovery by the start of next season, but it's been a bummer that he has been sidelined for a good portion of the season.

Victor Wembanyama and Hakeem Olajuwon are seeing a pretty good basketball game as Houston and Florida reach the final stages of the national championship. The Cougars have been in control for most of the matchup, but there is still time for the Gators to make a comeback. It should be an exciting finish in San Antonio.