NBA stars are fixtures in the playoffs. However, not all stars can make it to the postseason. In fact, the NBA is extremely competitive to the point that some stars have yet to make an appearance in the games that matter the most. Here is a look at 10 NBA stars that surprisingly have yet to play a playoff game.

Check out the gallery.

Coming out of Duke University, Zion Williamson was expected to take the NBA world by storm. While he has already registered two NBA All-Star Game appearances, injuries and availability have hampered his career thus far. In fact, he hasn't lived up to the bill as the face of the New Orleans Pelicans since they drafted him.

Since selecting him as the first overall pick at the 2019 NBA Draft, New Orleans has made the postseason twice in 2022 and 2024. However, the 6-foot-6 power forward was always injured, preventing him from seeing any playoff minutes.

LaMelo Ball is one of the most electrifying scorers in the league today. He's also responsible for becoming a bright spot in the Charlotte Hornets' mediocre campaigns as of late. Although Ball has been individually great, his rise to stardom has failed to translate to team victories.

In fact, since picking him as the third overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Hornets have failed to make the playoffs. The closest they got was in 2020-21, when Charlotte made the Play-In Tournament but was blasted 144-117 by the Indiana Pacers to end their playoff hopes.

Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen has easily blossomed into one of the best European big men in the NBA. His combination of size and versatile scoring elevated him into becoming an NBA All-Star and NBA Most Improved Player. Unfortunately, he has yet to see a single minute in postseason play. Throughout his career, the Finnish power forward has played for rebuilding teams. To this day, Markkanen stars for the bottom-feeding Utah Jazz, which should indicate that he isn't making the playoffs anytime soon.

At the 2021 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons made a decision to build their franchise around Cade Cunningham by selecting him with the first overall pick. While the Pistons have failed to make the playoffs since drafting him, that could change this year. In the 2024-25 season, Cunningham has blossomed into an All-Star. Furthermore, Detroit sits at the fifth seed in the East, placing them in position for a playoff spot with just seven games remaining.

Collin Sexton

It wasn't long ago when Collin Sexton was a lottery pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers at the 2018 NBA Draft. However, the 6-foot-3 guard has labored for rebuilding teams despite being capable of making an impact on offense. Earlier this year, Sexton was a strong candidate to be traded to a contender at the trade deadline. Unfortunately, none of the deals materialized, and the former eighth overall pick will continue to be stuck with the Jazz.

Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun has evolved into a legitimate big man in the league. The Turkish center's playmaking and impact down low makes him a valuable asset for the hungry Houston Rockets. Although Houston has yet to make postseason play with Sengun, his rise to become an NBA All-Star-caliber player this year should change that. For now, the Rockets are sitting at the second spot in the Western Conference and are on the verge of ending their playoff drought.

Christian Wood

Christian Wood started his NBA career buried on the bench before finally breaking out with the Pistons. Since then, Wood has joined teams that had tools to be contenders but failed to materialize in the end. As a result, he has failed to make any playoff appearance. With the Lakers, Wood had a clear shot at making an appearance in the postseason. However, the influx of injuries have sidelined the 6-foot-8 forward. Now without a team, Wood's future in the NBA is quite bleak.

Keldon Johnson

Life after the big three of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili continues to be a work in progress. Since their departures, the team relied on Keldon Johnson. While Johnson has stepped up in clutch moments, the team has struggled to make a return to postseason play. The six-year NBA veteran continues to stick with San Antonio, hoping to finally make a playoff appearance in the near future, although it's unlikely to be this season.

Speaking of the Spurs, nearly everyone in the city celebrated when they were able to draft blue-chip talent Victor Wembanyama. The French sensation has lived up to the bill as well by taking the NBA Rookie of the Year honors last season. Although Wembanyama has acclimated to the NBA, the Spurs continue to be in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Unfortunately, those plans will be delayed after Wembanyama suffered a season-ending injury. But make no mistake, with him at the helm, it will only be a short time before San Antonio returns to contender status.

The Rockets were pleased to see Jalen Green translate his explosive scoring into the NBA. As a result, for the past few years, he served as the face of the franchise. Unfortunately, Green's stardom has yet to translate into a postseason berth. Thankfully, that should change this year with the Rockets serving as the current runners-up in the West.