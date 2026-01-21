Confidence and long-term ambition framed Carter Bryant’s postgame comments Monday night, as the San Antonio Spurs rookie outlined a defensive goal that places him just behind one teammate in the global hierarchy.

Following the San Antonio Spurs’ 123-110 win over the Utah Jazz, Bryant declared his aim to become the second-best defender in the world, acknowledging the unique presence of Victor Wembanyama.

“I can be the second best defender in the world because it’s hard to be the best defender in the world when the guy is 7’5” and can move like a monster out there so… just being an elite defender, being able to make shots at a high level, and just being able to win. I think people underestimate the value of winning. Winning overshadows a lot. If you can win at a high level, everything else is going to take care of itself so obviously things like ball handling, shot making – those things are going to come eventually.”

Bryant, 20, was selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and arrived in San Antonio with a profile built around defensive upside. He stands 6-foot-6, carries a 6-foot-11.75 wingspan, and weighs 220 pounds, giving him the physical tools to guard multiple positions on the perimeter.

Carter Bryant continues developmental role as Spurs balance growth and winning

Through 34 appearances this season, Bryant has been used sparingly in the rotation. He is averaging 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from three-point range in 8.1 minutes per contest. The production has been modest, but his role has centered on energy, defense, and development rather than scoring volume.

In the Spurs’ 111-106 loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, Bryant logged 11 minutes off the bench and finished with four points, continuing to gain situational experience as San Antonio balances winning with long-term growth.

San Antonio enters Thursday’s matchup with a 30-14 record after seeing its three-game winning streak come to an end. The Spurs will conclude their two-game road trip with a return visit to Salt Lake City to face the Jazz (15-29) at 9:00 p.m. ET, looking to reestablish momentum while continuing to integrate young contributors like Bryant alongside their established core.