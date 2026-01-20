In his first game after being selected as a starter for the NBA All-Star game for the first time in his young career, Victor Wembanyama put up 33 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in less than 27 minutes in a 123-110 San Antonio Spurs victory over the Utah Jazz.

Not long after Wemby learned of his start, news trickled out that the 22-year-old phenom had narrowly slipped by Anthony Edwards for the final spot among Western Conference players. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar received more votes from players than Wembanyama, who garnered more votes from the media than Edwards. That meant the fan vote proved the tie-breaker, where Wembanyama edged out “Ant” by 4,505 votes.

With that information public, the Spurs' leading scorer went to work early vs. the Jazz, hitting three 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the game, five in the first half, and seven for the day. He finished the first 24 minutes of the contest with 21 points and seven rebounds for most of his damage in what turned out to be San Antonio's third straight win.

ClutchPoints asked the generational talent if – similar to how some players put up big games after All-Star ‘snubs' – he posted his impressive numbers because of his first NBA All-Star starting nod, especially considering the specifics of the vote.

“No, not at all. No, no, no,” Wembanyama declared. “I've got many more responsibilities with my team, you know. So, I was not thinking about that at all.

Victor Wembanyama reacts to first NBA All-Star starting nod

If All-Star-related motivation wasn't the driving force behind Wembanyama's big night, perhaps circumstances were. Though he averages less than five 3-point attempts per game this season, the 7-foot-5 big man took 12, nine in the first half, against Utah.

“It is a game-by-game thing,” Wemby said of the volume at which he shoots beyond the arc. “But also, I keep seeing trends over the season, like periods of time where teams will guard a different way. And maybe, just maybe, teams have been willing to put me more at the 3-point line.

“But today, I could see (on) my pick and rolls, they were going under. I can still do it, you know. I'm lucky to have the ability to impact the game in different areas, and I'm ready to get any role. But it's going to be periods of time. I might not try a three for the next three games. It might just happen. I don't think I will, but anything can happen.”

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will mark Wembanyama's second appearance in the NBA classic. Though many expect, himself included, that he'll play in and start in many more, that didn't affect the feeling of hearing his name as a starter for the first time.

“I was glad, I was happy. I wasn't sure my name was going be up there,” Wembanyama said. “So it's great. It's just another step. I was really happy to learn that I'm the first French guy to get that. I'm proud of this.”