During their championship runs, Hall-of-Fame Coach Gregg Popovich would sometimes call out his San Antonio Spurs teams. The word “soft” would come up every once in a while. Current coach Mitch Johnson didn't use that exact word following the Silver and Black's 111-106 loss to the Houston Rockets, but he came somewhat close.

“There were just toughness plays all across the board and they showed themselves. I don't think it was one thing that continued to hurt us other than just some toughness. Mental, physical, all across the board in a lot of different ways that got to us and snowballed and they rode the momentum and they finished the job and then we gave a lot away in participating in that. But give Houston a lot of credit.”

The Rockets more than doubled the Spurs point total 29-14 in the crucial fourth quarter, completely erasing what was once a 16-point San Antonio lead.

“Houston did a heck of a job the whole second half regarding us,” Johnson added. “Ramped up their physicality, ramped up their level of aggression. We had a rough whole half. The fourth quarter was obviously less than the third, but we missed some open shots. We weren't strong in creating leads, catches, passes, mental stuff, in terms of sharpness on play execution.”

Again citing the portion of the game that's played above the neck, Johnson continued to assess the setback that ended his team's three-game winning streak.

“I think our whole team across the board at times, we got rushed, we got pushed off our spots. And so when that happens, whether you're rushed or pushed off your spot, timing a play, sequencing rhythm, whether that's on a iso face up or how the play is supposed to be executed, we were just off all half, whether we were in the wrong spots or just the timing of the play didn't get executed correctly. They've got some good one-on-one defenders and now you're playing against those guys a lot of times against the clock.

In his second season guiding the Spurs, Johnson in his first year as the official head coach after Popovich retired last spring following a stroke in November of 2024.

Julian Champagnie doesn't hold back following great performance

San Antonio wasn't led offensively by Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox or Stephon Castle in Houston. Julian Champagnie was the only player in black to score more than 14, totaling a game-high 27.

“I mean, I'll keep it a buck, I really don't care, honestly and truly,” the 24-year-old role player said of his performance.

“I don't care if I have 20 (points), I don't care if I have 10. I mean, it's just what it is,” Champagnie continued.

The former St. John's standout hit eight of the sixteen three-pointers he took for the now 30-14 Spurs.

“I like to win. So I would much rather me have zero and us win by 20 if I'm being honest with you,” Champagnie admitted. “But, and it's just basketball, it's just annoying. The loss is what bothers me the most, despite everything else. That's just us not putting our best foot forward is kind of what the kicker is for me.”