Victor Wembanyama is an extreme competitor and not even the flatlining All-Star Game that was once so beloved could stop the San Antonio Spurs star from giving a damn. On Sunday night, Wembanyama infused Team World with the competitive energy the game has been clamoring for for years, although in the end, they fell short of the final of the 2026 All-Star Game after losing their games against the USA Stripes and USA Stars team — with their defeat against the latter being especially excruciating.

Against the Stars, the World Team lost by just two points, 37-35, in a game that went to overtime. During the extra period, it was an unlikely source in Scottie Barnes who drilled the game-winning three — prompting the Spurs star to react with such infuriation that it's hard not to feel for him considering how seriously he was taking the game.

SCOTTIE BARNES GAME WINNING THREE 🎯 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/XFJ9vmB21i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2026

Wembanyama was furious because Team Stars needed a three to win and Karl-Anthony Towns and Deni Avdija inexplicably showed so much help towards Jalen Duren's roll that it opened up Barnes for a three. While Barnes may be shooting 30.1 percent from deep on the season, this is not a good shot to give up considering the moment.

The Spurs star's anger is justified, especially when this defeat forced them into a must-win situation against Team Stripes, which they promptly lost by three.

Article Continues Below

Victor Wembanyama's competitiveness is what fuels the Spurs

It doesn't happen often that a star of Wembanyama's caliber comes with his competitive edge and ferocity on the hardwood that it even bleeds into how he plays in the All-Star Game. But the Spurs have been counting their lucky stars over the past few years and are now ready to take the next step in their return to contention.

Wembanyama scored a total of 33 points in the 20 minutes he played, and he would have been a shoo-in for MVP had Team World actually managed to win a game.