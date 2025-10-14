Victor Wembanyama pulled off a monstrous dunking highlight during the San Antonio Spurs' preseason matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Wembanyama is getting ready for the third season of his NBA career, standing out as one of the best young players in the league. Last season ended abruptly for him after getting a diagnosis for blood clots, ruling him out for the entire second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Wembanyama seems to not be missing step in his game, as he showed in this play. It took place in the last two minutes of the second quarter while his teammate Harrison Barnes was taking free throws. Barnes missed his last attempt, but Wembanyama was quick to grab the offensive rebound as he threw the ball down the hoop with a ferocious dunk.

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played against Pacers

It was a remarkable highlight for Victor Wembanyama to pull off, leading the Spurs to a 124-108 win over the Pacers.

Both teams were competitive as San Antonio only led 69-66 at halftime. However, the visitors stepped up in the second half, outscoring the hosts 55-42 in the last 24 minutes of play.

Ball movement, steals and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Spurs created 30 assists and 18 steals while limiting their turnovers to 17. The Pacers were solid, but not as much as San Antonio. They finished with 24 assists and 12 steals but gave the ball away 24 times.

Six players scored in double-digits on San Antonio's behalf, including Wembanyama. He led the way with 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. He shot 9-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Luke Kornet came next with 16 points and seven rebounds, Stephon Castle had 14 points and four assists, while Keldon Johnson provided 14 points and three rebounds.

The Spurs will prepare for their preseason finale, being a rematch against the Pacers. They will host the contest, taking place on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.