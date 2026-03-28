The Milwaukee Bucks had no answers for the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, losing the contest 127-95. It was the 44th loss of the season, and it appears the club will not be participating in this year's playoffs.

Reports indicate the loss officially eliminated the Bucks from the 2026 NBA postseason, according to Insider Marc Stein. This is the first time since the 2016-17 season that Milwaukee won't play in the playoffs, ending the postseason streak at nine.

“The Bucks' 127-95 home loss to San Antonio has officially eliminated Milwaukee from the 2025-26 NBA postseason.”

Milwaukee joins the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, and Indiana Pacers as the teams eliminated from playoff contention. The Bucks still have nine games remaining on the schedule, but with nothing to play for, we could see some of the players on the bottom of the roster getting some opportunities to play in the upcoming games.

It's been a rough season for the Bucks, as the team just couldn't get things rolling from the jump. Giannis Antetokounmpo only playing 36 games certainly didn't help, as he's been dealing with injuries amid trade rumors with the organization. He will be a player to watch once the offseason officially begins after the playoffs.

The Eastern Conference Playoffs are nearly set now that the Bucks are eliminated. The remainder of the regular season will determine seeding and which four teams will compete in the play-in tournament. As of Saturday, March 28, the Detroit Pistons are the only club with a playoff spot officially clinched. All other teams are still technically in the mix for the play-in tournament.