Two of the NBA's most feared unicorns faced off anew as Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs visited Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Tuesday.

The Spurs beat the Rockets, 121-100, in the NBA Cup in November, with Wembanyama scoring 22 points. Durant had 24 points to lead the Rockets.

It was deja vu for the two All-Stars, with the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama showing he can easily shoot over anybody, even an almost seven-footer with a long wingspan like Durant.

Victor Wembanyama shoots right over Kevin Durant for the long two

Durant recovered after a switch with Reed Sheppard to challenge the shot, but it was no use against Wembanyama, who continues to improve his touch.

It is worth noting that Wembanyama has openly cited Durant as one of his biggest inspirations growing up. The two-time Finals MVP has also reciprocated the praise, calling Wembanyama a special player.

Wembanyama is a walking mismatch, and it is scary to think that the 22-year-old giant is not even looking to score all the time. Once he embraces the possibility of being an offensive juggernaut, it is over for the rest of the NBA.

With his length, talent, and versatility, he can lead the league in scoring if he wants to. But of course, the Spurs have a different approach to the game, and relying on a single player, no matter how skilled he is, is antithetical to their culture.

As of writing, San Antonio is leading Houston, 70-60, at halftime.

Wembanyama has 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists, while Durant has 12 points, two rebounds, and three assists.