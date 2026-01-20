ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tuesday's NBA slate is here as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this next rivalry tilt in the Western Conference. The San Antonio Spurs (30-13) take on the Houston Rockets (25-15) as San Antonio leads the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Spurs-Rockets prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently second in the Western Conference standings, most recently beating the Utah Jazz 123-110. It marked their third-straight win, marking a positive 9-6 record over their last 15 games. They'll look to keep pace and get their second win over this Rockets squad.

The Houston Rockets are fifth in the Western standings, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 119-110 their last time out. They've been a bit more stagnant at 5-5 over their last 10 and they're hoping to avenge their previous 121-110 loss to San Antonio, this time hosting as the favorites.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +4.5 (-115)

Houston Rockets: -4.5 (-105)

Over: 221.5 (-105)

Under: 221.5 (-115)

Spurs vs. Rockets Key Injuries

San Antonio: Devin Vassell (abductor – OUT)

Houston: Tari Eason (ankle – Questionable) / Steven Adams (ankle – OUT) / Fred VanVleet (knee – OUT)

Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Houston Rockets are 14-3 at home. The San Antonio Spurs are 14-9 on the road.

The Rockets are 24-13 as betting favorites. The Spurs are 9-6 as the underdogs.

The Rockets are 19-21 ATS overall, 7-10 ATS at home. The Spurs are 23-21 ATS overall, 11-12 ATS on the road.

The Rockets are 7-3 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Spurs.

The Spurs' O/U record is 1-9 over their last 10 games.

The Rockets are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of the Spurs' last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of the Rockets' last 10 games.

Keys to Spurs vs. Rockets Matchup

These two teams met back in November 2025 when the Spurs led an overall team effort to beat a strong performance from the Rockets. Veteran Harrison Barnes led the way with 24 points, Victor Wembanyama led with eight rebounds, and Stephon Castle added 13 assists in the effort as well. Rockets' Alperen Sengun led his team in most statistics with 25p/9r/8a and despite a great game, the rest of the team simply couldn't keep up with three Spurs scoring over 20 points. This time around, expect a much more involved performance from Kevin Durant as he's averaged 25.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 5.6 APG over his last five starts.

After being named to the All-Star team, Victor Wembanyama posted a career-high seven three-pointers in a 33-point effort. His availability may be in question ahead of this game due to workload, but expect another inspired performance shooting the ball as he matches up against Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. in the post and beyond the arc. Wemby's been even more impressive over the last five games, averaging 28 PPG and 8.6 RPG.

The Spurs will certainly have the advantage with their backcourt and their abilities on the defensive end. De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle have done a tremendous job of stifling Western point guards like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray, so expect a much tighter game as they try to contain Rockets' Amen Thompson and create turnovers. PG Reed Sheppard saw a notable 16-point game last time out against the Spurs, so San Antonio's focus will certainly be on limited the chances around the perimeter.

Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

The Spurs controlled much of the game flow during the first meeting between these two teams, but that was on their home floor where they've been widely successful in close games this season. The Rockets have been even better at 14-3 at home, so expect this to be a much closer game in terms of the Rockets holding a lead. Still, the absence of Steven Adams in a game against Victor Wembanyama could prove to be crucial as they'll need the depth at the center position.

Neither team is particularly at full-strength in this game, but I expect the Rockets to have a much better showing at home. Durant's recent scoring pace should ramp up and they should be able to keep this a close game throughout with his efficient scoring. Let's roll with Houston at home to barely cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -4.5 (-105); OVER 221.5 (-105)