The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Stephon Castle is on the injury report, listed as questionable. Castle is dealing with left adductor tightness after missing Sunday's 112-103 win against the Orlando Magic. Here's everything we know about Stephon Castle's injury and his playing status vs. the Thunder.

Stephon Castle injury status vs. Thunder

Given Stephon Castle is questionable on the injury report, it's difficult to gauge whether he'll be cleared to play, especially after missing Sunday's game. Perhaps the three-day rest will help his chances ahead of the Spurs' final regular-season meeting against the Thunder.

This should be a big-time matchup between the Thunder and the Spurs. After losing to the Spurs three times amidst a 12-day span in December, the Thunder avenged those losses in a 119-98 win at home in January. The defending champions will look to do it again on Wednesday night.

However, the Spurs have felt almost like a .500 team lately, losing four of their last 10 games, and the same goes for the Thunder. Still, the two teams with the best records in the Western Conference will square off, unless the Thunder and Spurs meet in the playoffs, for one final time this season.

Scoring 16.6 points on 45.1% shooting, Castle has been one of the Spurs' most consistent scorers this season. He's also averaging 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. Still, when it comes to the question of whether Stephon Castle is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is maybe.

Spurs injury report

Stephon Castle — Questionable — Left adductor tightness

Jeremy Sochan — Out — Left quad strain

Lindy Waters III — Out — Left knee hyperextension