After the San Antonio Spurs beat the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the excitement has dwindled as star point guard De'Aaron Fox will miss the rest of the season due to surgery he'll get “for tendon damage in his left pinkie” according to Shams Charania. Now on top of the Spurs losing Victor Wembanyama for the season, Fox is now added to the list of woes for the team, though the future looks bright for the two stars.

“Fox suffered the tendon injury during training camp in October and played through the ailment all season,” Charania wrote on his X, formerly Twitter. “For the Spurs and Fox, the decision to undergo surgery now was made to expedite the healing process and gain offseason chemistry with the roster based on recovery.”