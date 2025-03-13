In seven and a half seasons with the Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox recorded one triple-double. He nearly matched that in his sixth week with the San Antonio Spurs. The 2023 NBA All-Star scored a game-high 32 points and dished out 11 assists vs. the Dallas Mavericks. But in terms of numbers, it's a stat he didn't get that sticks out.

“They didn't miss the last six shots that they took. I'm like, at some point they've got to miss and I'll get one (rebound) at the very, very end,” Fox said following the Spurs 126-116 win vs. the Mavs.

“It would've been great to get that, but it is what it is.”

Drafted with the fifth overall pick of the 2017 draft, Fox enjoyed a 31-point, 15-assist, 10-rebound night in November of 2018. Since then, Fox has scored 60 points in a contest (this season while still with the Kings) and has hit eight three-pointers in a game. But, he's never again put up double figures in three stat categories on the same night.

De'Aaron Fox enjoys best night as a Spur

A tenth rebound vs. the Mavericks would've been the icing on the cake for the 27-year-old guard. His 32 points marked a high with the Spurs by eclipsing the 30 he put up in his fourth game with the team on February 10. That performance also came in a win.

“I think I played a decent game,” Fox revealed following the victory vs. Dallas. “Obviously, I would love to shoot the ball better, but at the end of the day, you don't want to judge your game just off of how well you put the ball in the basket.”

Though he went just three-of-five from three-point land, the former Kentucky star hit 12 of the 25 shots he took from the field. His 11 assists opened things up for everyone else on a night in which the Spurs hit 53% from the floor.

“Personally with me, I think he sees me a lot,” Spurs forward/center Jeremy Sochan said. “We've connected a few times. It's been great. He's been a wonderful addition to this team and I think he's going to be a big part of it too.”

“I thought his assertiveness was great,” acting head coach Mitch Johnson added. “I thought he lived in the paint and was having a great balance of imposing his will individually and then also getting guys the ball or shots.”

Listed as a point guard, the 6-3 Fox is no stranger to creating for teammates. Through his brief stint in San Antonio that's sometimes been forgotten because the Spurs depend on him to score, especially with Victor Wembanyama out for the season. But, with that attention comes other opportunities.

“Just being able to get guys involved and there are times where teams throw two (defenders) at me,” Fox shared. “Sometimes, I get off of it early, sometimes you hold it a little longer just to spread the defense out a little more and just try to make it easier for other guys.”

Assisting wasn't the issue vs. Dallas. Hardly any aspect of Fox's game was. That is, except for a pesky rebound that kept him from a second career triple-double.