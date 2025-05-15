The San Antonio Spurs have a plethora of options at their disposal after landing the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. With Cooper Flagg going No. 1, will they use their pick and select Dylan Harper? Will they pursue a blockbuster trade scenario for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

According to ESPN's Draft expert, San Antonio has already made up its mind.

The Spurs' plans for the No. 2 pick in 2025 NBA Draft, revealed

During Monday's NBA Draft Lottery, the unthinkable happened when the Dallas Mavericks landed the No. 1 overall pick just months after trading away franchise superstar Luka Doncic in shocking fashion. Even more surprising however, is that the three teams with the highest odds to land the top pick — Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards — fell out of the top three.

Instead, joining Dallas were the San Antonio Spurs at No. 2 and Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3.

According to ESPN's NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony, the Spurs are telling teams around the league that they'll be keeping their pick and intend to select Dylan Harper.

“Dylan Harper is going to the be the No. 2 pick in the Draft,” Givony said of the Spurs pick. “I am 99.9% sure about it. He looked really, really good. Tested very well. Shot it well. His body is in a great place. he's lost 15 pounds in the last year. he's also grown. He has measurements comparable of those to Dwyane Wade coming out of college. The San Antonio Spurs are signaling to teams that they are very excited about the opportunity to draft Dylan Harper.”

Heading into this offseason, the Spurs were reportedly in the market for a superstar to pair alongside Victor Wembanyama. It seems, however, they may decide not to accelerate their timeline and allow their core to grow and develop together.

“They are not pursuing trades from what we’re hearing,” Givony added. “They think they can play Harper together with Steph Castle & De’Aaron Fox in the same backcourt. Obviously, teams have some question marks about the amount of shooting on that roster. That's something that they're probably going to address at a later date. Dylan Harper is the second best prospect in this draft. he will go second I believe.”

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25, 2025 after the conclusion of the NBA Finals.