The San Antonio Spurs had an up-and-down 2024-25 season. While they failed to meet the Play-In expectations, the future is still bright in San Antonio. They finished with a poor 34-48 record, and 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama went down with deep vein thrombosis, sidelining him for the rest of the season. But at the trade deadline, the franchise made a decisive move to pursue De'Aaron Fox, a guard who should pair well with Wembanyama in the years to come.

Furthermore, it was also announced that the Spurs will be selecting with the second overall pick at the 2025 NBA Draft. As a result, there's plenty of excitement to look forward to for the franchise. It's safe to say that a dynasty could be in the works, as the franchise closes their chapter with five time NBA champion coach Gregg Popovich, who officially announced his retirement as head coach.

But while this year's draft class is stacked, the Spurs are currently in a win-now situation with Wembanyama and Fox leading the way. Moreover, in a guard-heavy draft class, it doesn't help that San Antonio already has a loaded backcourt. As a result, a potential trade during draft night should be in the cards.

The potential Dylan Harper dilemma

Nearly everyone will agree that Dylan Harper is the next best talent next to Cooper Flagg in this year's draft class. Harper had a solid season with Rutgers University, putting up 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. But as talented as Harper could be in the NBA, his fit with the Spurs raises some questions.

Harper is a ball-dominant guard, which means his presence could take touches away from De'Aaron Fox. Not to mention, San Antonio also has Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle to fill that role. As a result, the Rutgers University standout's presence can also disrupt the team's chemistry which can negatively affect the team's development.

Because of Harper's potential fit with the team, this opens the door for San Antonio to pull off some surprises. It's either they can draft another player who can fit their needs, someone like V.J. Edgecombe, or use the lottery pick to trade for a star.

San Antonio Spurs race for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Spurs receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, 2nd pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, 2026 first-round pick (NOP)

Pelicans receive: 14th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft and 2027 first-round draft pick (ATL)

After the Milwaukee Bucks suffered another first-round exit in this year's playoffs, the trade chatter surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo has been louder than ever. Although the Greek Freak has consistently expressed his loyalty for the Bucks, any superstar wouldn't want to waste away his prime years playing for a team that's far from a contender, especially with Damian Lillard going down with a torn Achilles. As a result, the Spurs could make a move for the two-time NBA MVP.

The Spurs can engage in a three-team trade involving the Bucks and the Pelicans to acquire Giannis. Should they manage to secure his services, San Antonio should be heavy title favorites after forming a Giannis-Wembanyama-Fox trio. Giannis is still in the midst of his prime and should be the missing Wembanyama partner that the Spurs need to clinch their dynasty. The Greek Freak averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game during the 2024-25 season.

For Milwaukee, they have a clear shot at starting their rebuilding chapter right with the second overall pick of the draft. With a stacked draft class, a blue-chip talent like Harper would be a great franchise-building block. Furthermore, they can enjoy the services of a young talent in Stephon Castle to go along with a first-round pick in 2026. Barnes and Johnson are veterans who can influence the team's new culture.

Lastly, New Orleans will participate in this blockbuster trade with the hope of boosting its draft capital. As a rebuilding team aiming towards the future, these first-round picks should be useful assets to complement its young roster.

Trading for another star in Lauri Markkanen

Spurs receive: Lauri Markkanen and 5th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft

Jazz receive: Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Blake Wesley, 2nd and 14th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft

However, trading for Giannis can pose problems surrounding depth for the Spurs. It doesn't take an expert to realize that San Antonio's system thrives on a deep roster. While the Greek Freak may be a tempting option, a less risky target would be Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. The one-time NBA All-Star averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last year and could be a great frontcourt partner to Wembanyama.

The Spurs have a great opportunity to form a European twin-tower combination. Markkanen is still an All-Star caliber power forward who should seamlessly fit in San Antonio. Add Fox into the Spurs' starting five and the sky's the limit. But more importantly, San Antonio won't have to sacrifice depth in favor of star power. In addition to this, they can maintain the privilege of selecting a top talent in this stacked draft class with the fifth overall pick, one that could be a better fit to the team's needs.

For the Jazz, the real prize of the deal will be the second overall pick. Salt Lake City basketball fans were heartbroken after it was announced that they would be selecting with the fifth overall pick at the 2025 NBA Draft. This deal should easily erase the disappointment fans felt, as the No. 2 overall pick should allow them to get their hands on their ideal franchise building block in Harper.