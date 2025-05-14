Former San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green voiced confidence this week that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could eventually find his way to San Antonio.

Speaking Tuesday on ESPN’s NBA Today, Green cited both tax implications and team assets as key reasons why the Spurs could be a realistic destination for the two-time MVP.

“He wants to go to a tax friendly state so Florida is an option but I just don’t think Miami or Orlando has the pieces to get him,” Green said.

Green, who played eight seasons with the Spurs and was part of the franchise’s 2014 NBA championship team, suggested Texas-based franchises are better positioned for a potential trade.

“I think he ends up in Houston or San Antonio,” Green added. “He’s going to stay in Texas with Dallas keeping their pick. Only three other teams… he’s not going to Memphis, I don’t know if Memphis has the pieces either. But the only other tax free states that I can think of is Texas, Tennessee, and Florida.”

The comments follow a wave of speculation surrounding Antetokounmpo’s future. On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the 30-year-old forward is “open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere.” The Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs by the Indiana Pacers, prompting questions about the franchise’s trajectory moving forward.

Spurs positioned as top contender for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Antetokounmpo, who has played all 12 seasons of his career with the Bucks, won NBA Finals MVP in 2021 and remains under contract for three more years. This past season, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 60.1% from the field.

Reports have indicated Antetokounmpo’s potential interest in playing in a tax-free state and alongside another star-caliber player. Texas, Florida, and Tennessee are currently the only states without a personal income tax, making San Antonio a possible fit under those criteria.

The Spurs recently added to their growing asset pool by securing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The organization already features rising superstar Victor Wembanyama and this season’s Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle. With the recent addition of All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio is looking to build a new-era big three and accelerate its path back to contention.

While no formal trade discussions involving Antetokounmpo have been confirmed, Green’s remarks further ignite the growing speculation about where the former MVP could land should he part ways with Milwaukee.

Green’s endorsement of San Antonio as a serious suitor adds weight, especially given his familiarity with the Spurs organization and the team’s ability to build championship-level rosters. As the offseason unfolds and the Bucks weigh their options, San Antonio’s cap flexibility, draft capital, and young core could make it a viable landing spot for one of the NBA’s most dominant players.