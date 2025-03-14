De'Aaron Fox discussed his coming season-ending surgery on the heels of the related San Antonio Spurs announcement. It marks the second injury that prematurely ends the year for one of the team's All-Stars.

Acquired in early February in a trade meant to boost the Silver and Black's playoff push, Fox did more than hint at a possible procedure since Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with blood clots three weeks after the eighth-year veteran joined the Spurs. But while Fox saw this coming, that doesn't mean he's welcoming it with totally open arms.

“It'll be my first surgery I've ever had. I'm a little nervous for it, but I'm prepared.”

De ‘Aaron Fox provides specifics about his looming surgery this coming Tues Aside from timing (the Dr is in LA & all sides want as much off-season work as possible)…. -says he’ll stay 2 extra nights in LA

-it’s his first surgery ever

-CP3 has worked w/same Dr

That said, Fox is on board with a decision made in agreement with the Spurs.

“A lot of it has to do with timing and where we want to be. Circumstances in that we're going to LA, but that was lined up perfectly as well so I was able to go out there with the team. I'm going to have to stay an extra two nights.”

Fox's procedure will occur on March 18. It's the day after they'll visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

De'Aaron Fox details first surgery

The 2023 NBA All-Star says several factors went into the calculation to essentially cut his season short. He anticipates the repairing of a tendon in his left pinky will take approximately 12 weeks.

“The big thing was, what was the recovery time? Did we want to risk having to miss, half the off-season or whatever it may be. You want to be able to get a full off-season in with the guys and being able to be on the court, so that was really a big part of the decision-making,” Fox admitted.

“We've talked about it for a while,” the 27-year-old guard continued. “We got the date a little bit ago and just wanted to make sure everything lined up perfectly. It does.”

It's no coincidence that the decision comes in the midst of a Spurs slide that parallels their shutting down of Wemby. It's another one of Fox's teammates, though, he invokes regarding the surgery.

“I've heard great things. I think CP's [Chris Paul] worked with him as well. He's done great things, so I'm ready for it.”

“I had a thumb thing too,” Fox added, “But that's just with time. I'm good, I'm alright. I'm alright. I feel good about myself.”

This time of the year, just about every player is dealing with bumps and bruises. Several in fact. Fox has been playing with the injured finger on his left hand since the second day of training camp.

“I've been playing with it all season, so it was what it was if I had to finish the season like that, but a big part was we wanted to be able to grow together in the off-season as well.”

All eyes forward for Fox and the Spurs. That was the plan when they acquired him without giving up any of their rotational players. It still is.

“Being ready as soon as possible during the off-season was the goal.”