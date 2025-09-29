With the franchise's Media Day upon us, any talk of a logjam at the San Antonio Spurs point guard position – as far as the Spurs themselves are concerned – is overshadowed by the notion that they have three very good options in that spot. The big contract De'Aaron Fox signed to stay with the Silver and Black was one of the franchise's most significant moves of the NBA offseason.

But the anticipation also comes with a potentially uncomfortable reality. In only playing 17 games with the Spurs last year, including just five with Victor Wembanyama because of injury, the Spurs don't truly have a sense of how well Fox will fit. It's mostly projection, especially with the ascension of reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and the drafting of Dylan Harper.

“I think what'll be different going forward is (Spurs) fans are gonna see me play with 10 fingers,” Fox joked.

“I mean, obviously, you know, health-wise, last year was definitely different,” the soon-to-be ninth-year guard continued about a hand injury that caused him to miss the final 18 games of the season.

De'Aaron Fox looks forward to first full season with Spurs

An All-Star in 2023, Fox joined the Spurs in February via one of the franchise's biggest ever trades, considering they've had few blockbuster deals.

“Going into year nine is something that's extraordinary in itself, but being able to do it here, being able to do it for such a storied franchise, for me is just a blessing,” Fox said upon the extension of a contract that would've expired next offseason.

“I appreciate them believing in me. I'm just ready to have a full, healthy season. Even before I was playing for the Spurs and I've spent some time here, they just love basketball. Such a big basketball city, and I feel like they appreciated me even before I got here.”

Fox, who grew up in Houston, is one of several Spurs who spent much of his offseason in the Alamo City.

“This year, being able to get a training camp in, allowing guys to play against and with each other during the summer, just be able to gel together – NBA teams say this all the time, that's when you truly get better as a team, through the summertime.”

“I think we've done that a lot this summer. Guys have been together, and guys have been working hard. So I think the future's bright,” Fox continued.

That future includes Dylan Harper. Though the second-overall pick of this summer's draft will miss some of training camp because of surgery to repair a partially torn ligament in this thumb, he could be back for the start of the regular season.

“Just trying to find ways to get together because some guys live in different places, and wherever you can, whenever you can, get together and be able to work out with each other and become familiar with each other's games, that's when you truly develop as a team.”

A veteran on a team dominated by youth, Fox is fully aware of a Spurs history that features five NBA championships.

“I truly believe in this group, and I truly believe this. This group can continue to gel together and continue to grow together and for sure hang up more banners,” he said.