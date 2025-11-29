The semi-finalists for WWE's Last Time is Now tournament are finally set. On the Nov. 28, 2025, edition of SmackDown, fans witnessed LA Knight and Jey Uso defeat The Miz and Rusev to book their berth in the semi-finals. The winner of the tournament will face John Cena in his retirement match.

Jey Uso was the first to advance on the blue-brand after pinning Rusev. In the second bout of the night, The Miz appeared as the injured Sheamus' replacement but failed to pick up the victory, as Knight sealed the match with the BFT.

At the upcoming edition of RAW on Dec. 1, 2025, fans are set to witness the semi-finals take place. Fans are set to witness Gunther battle Solo Sikoa for a spot in the final. Similarly, LA Knight will also battle Jey Uso for a spot in the finals.

Earlier, Sikoa had defeated Penta to reserve his spot in the finals, while Gunther overcame Carmelo Hayes.

WWE World Champion CM Punk believes himself to be John Cena's ‘perfect' last opponent

A few days ago, during an appearance on Up & Adams, Punk called himself the “perfect” opponent for Cena to face in his final match. However, with no such opportunity left, he went on to heap praise on Gunther.

“[The] perfect [option] probably would have been me,” Punk claimed. “Right now, I don’t know it’s perfect, but it’s looking like Gunther because I’ve been in the ring with him and I know what he can do, and I don’t know who else in the tournament can beat him right now.”

John Cena is set to battle in his final-ever match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13, 2025.