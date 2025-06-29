After seeing the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle win the last two Rookie of the year awards, the San Antonio Spurs welcomed Dylan Harper with the second overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. Entering the draft, the Spurs already had a trio of stars in Wemby, De’Aaron Fox and Castle, alongside the likes of Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson as their core.

Adding Harper to that list undoubtedly means the sky is the limit. San Antonio may have failed to make the playoffs since the 2018-19 season, but things can be expected to change in the coming time.

At least according to the former Rutgers star, who appears extremely confident in the fact that his first season with the Spurs will also include a playoff run.

"That's going to change really quick. We're going to make the playoffs." Spurs rookie Dylan Harper on San Antonio not making the playoffs since 2019

“That’s going to change really quick. We’re going to make the playoffs.I think for the Spurs fans and everyone else, I think, our group is very exciting, there is a whole lot to look forward to, sky’s the limit for this group that we got,” Harper said.

The Spurs finished with a struggling 34-48 record last season, which was only good for a 13th-place finish in the Western Conference. This was partly due to a number of key injuries, including to Wemby, Fox and Vassell. Of course, if Harper is to be believed, the upcoming season will bear a very different outlook for the team.

Dylan Harper has sights set high for rookie season

Dylan Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in his solitary season for Rutgers. Now, he will be seen wearing the No. 2 jersey for the Spurs, previously donned by former superstar Kawhi Leonard.

Further, Harper has the opportunity to become the third straight San Antonio star to win ROTY, something which has never happened in the history of the league. And while Harper acknowledges that as a goal, there is no pressure associated with it.

“I don't think I feel no pressure (to win ROTY), but I definitely want to keep that going. That's definitely a goal of mine. Probably my biggest goal is just getting better every day, taking it day by day, step by step, and just learning from everyone I can,” he said about his expectations for the new season, as per ESPN.

Harper not only has a talented set of teammates in the same age group, he is also surrounded by elite talent capable of winning both in the present and in the years to come. As San Antonio enter sthe post-Gregg Popovich era under head coach Mitch Johnson, there seems plenty to be optimistic about once again.