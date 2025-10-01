Though San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper's focus to start training camp is on returning from a partially torn ligament in his left thumb, it is, relatively speaking, a minor injury. He could be back in time for the season opener.

Under the assumption that the second overall pick in this summer's NBA Draft will make his debut soon, Harper's priority will shift toward what he'll be able to do on the court.

“Psh, I mean, you might have to ask coach about that one,” Harper told ClutchPoints in response to what he envisions his role being in his rookie season.

“But, I think for me, my role is just whatever I can do to help team win and whatever coach tells me to do, that's what I'm going to do. Just having that mindset is probably the biggest thing.”

Harper then delved into some specifics beyond what might be considered an expected answer.

“Not limiting myself to more than one thing, just trying to be all around,” Harped noted.

Most Spurs rookies throughout their history have found themselves in specific roles. The former Rutgers star doesn't appear to be content with that reality.

Dylan Harper thinks he'll play in the preseason

Since news broke that Harper had undergone surgery on the thumb in early September, early indications were that he'd be back for the start of the regular season. It's a possibility the 6-foot-5 guard reiterated at Spurs Media Day.

“I definitely believe so. I think just listening to the staff, the medical staff, to the coaches and just getting their advice,” Harper said. “But for me, personally, I feel good, and I think rehab has been going very well and just been trying to stay at it day-by-day.”

“I've got this little plastic splint they had to tape around my hand,” Harper said before pivoting to what he can do in initial camp workouts.

“Do a little bit of basketball, shooting here and there, just working on my conditioning. Not really a lot of contact yet, but getting a feel for the ball again.”

Harper admitted that the splint on that left thumb is taking some adjusting to.

“It's good. It's definitely different, but that's something that I'm going to have to get used to.”

Article Continues Below

At Spurs first practice Upon being let in, see Dylan Harper doing some light work as he recovers from left thumb surgery. ⬇️

Also shooting off the catch and with a defender in front of him.#Spurs #GoSpursGo#PorVida pic.twitter.com/pVqhEruw6F — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) September 30, 2025

Harper says better injury happen now than later

Though Harper would rather not find himself in this spot, he is looking on the bright side.

“I think it didn't really crush you because in my head, I'd rather me have to sit out now than have to sit out during the year, where we would be playing games and we've got to win games,” Harper said.

The 19-year-old son of former NBA great Ron Harper publicly recalled the injury for the first time on the day before the team's first official practice of the new season.

“What happened is, honestly, was just an accident,” Harper said. “I couldn't really tell you what happened because I didn't know what happened until I felt my thumb.”

The partially torn ligament in his shooting hand ended what was proving to be productive off-season workouts.

“Open gym, I feel like was great even from when I was playing or when I wasn't playing,” Harper said.

Harper has the season-opening date of October 22 at the Dallas Mavericks in his sights. The way he sees it, it factors in to why he's out now.

“So just having that mindset, just getting back and better before the season starts.”