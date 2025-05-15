Shaquille O'Neal is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. He is also one of the biggest personalities the game has to offer, even after retirement. O'Neal offers his analysis on the NBA on a variety of shows, including his own podcast. In his latest episode, O'Neal talked to David Spade about a variety of topics, but the former Los Angeles Laker's opinion on the Blue Origin flight caught fans attention.

The space mission put together in April by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sent six prominent women into space. The flight crew was Bezos' fiancé Laura Sanchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King, Amanda Ngueyen, Aisha Bowe, and Kerianne Flynn. The mission was Blue Origin's first with an all-women crew.

O'Neal believes that the mission was fake, and he explained his reasoning to Spade and his co-host, Adam Lefkoe. In his opinion, Bezos wouldn't send his fiancé into space at all. He also took issue with the video that was released by Blue Origin that captured the mission back in April. To him, something looks funny about the recording.

“I know Jeff loves Laura, he wouldn't want anything to happen to her,” O'Neal said. “So I think there was some green screen involvement there. That’s one. Number two, their hair was luxurious in space. Katy Perry’s hair didn’t move, Laura’s hair didn’t move, nobody’s hair moved. Then I saw when they landed Jeff had the special key, but it was already open. So I’m going to go Universal Studios green screen on this one.”

O'Neal is not the only one who doubts the validity of the mission and the video that Blue Origin released. Many conspiracy theorists believe the mission was faked as a way to generate attention for Blue Origin. Needless to say, the Big Aristotle isn't in any rush to leave Earth anytime soon.