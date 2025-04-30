Following her brief trip to space via Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Katy Perry is addressing the backlash and controversies she faces as she starts her Lifetimes Tour, saying she is “battered and bruised” as a result.

She addressed the recent backlash she received on Instagram. Perry commented a lengthy message on one of her fan page's post showing a billboard congratulating her on her first week on tour. The “Roar” singer is “so grateful” for the fan page and promises that they are “in this beautiful and wild journey together.”

“I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond,” Perry began. “I love you guys and have grown up together with you[,] and am so excited to see you all over the world this year!

“Please know I am ok, I have done a lot of work around knowing who I am, what is real[,] and what is important to me. My therapist said something years ago that was a game-changer, ‘No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself,' and if I ever do have any feelings about it[,] then it's an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it,” she continued.

Her post continues by talking about the “‘online' world” that is trying to make her a “human Piñata.” Despite their efforts, Perry assured her fans she is taking “it with grace and send them love.”

“I know so many people are hurting in so many ways[,] and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed,” Perry said. “What's real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth. I find people to lock eyes with and sing with and I know we are healing each other in a small way when I get to do that [infinity sign].”

She also conceded that it is not “perfect,” saying she removed the word from her vocabulary. Perry will continue living her life and “get back up” every time she is knocked down. She will not let her critics weigh her down.

Katy Perry's controversial trip to space

On April 14, 2025, Perry was part of the crew sent to space via Bezos' Blue Origin flight. The others included Gayle King and Laurence Sánchez.

It was supposed to be a groundbreaking event to send women into space. However, the eight-minute sojourn was subject to a lot of criticism.

Clearly, Perry has taken it hard. She is also starting the Lifetimes Tour, her first tour since Witness: The Tour ended in 2018. The tour coincides with her 143 album.

She started the tour with three shows in Mexico City, Mexico, from April 23-26, 2025. Perry then performed two shows in Monterrey, Mexico. Now, she will head to Houston, Texas, to start a nine-show run in the United States.