Cam Ward looked like a rookie quarterback once again against the Jacksonville Jaguars after having two solid performances in previous weeks. But the Tennessee Titans coaching staff is seemingly not helping the situation, and it appears Ward is tired of interim head coach Mike McCoy's decision-making on fourth downs.

During the postgame press conference, the 23-year-old quarterback claimed that the Titans needed to go for it on the fourth-and-three play on the first drive of the game, according to John Glennon of the Nashville Post. McCoy pulled the offense off the field and kicked a field goal, which ended up being the only points scored by Tennessee throughout the entire game.

“Titans‘ Ward: Says team needed to go for it on 4th and goal from 3 on first drive … What do we have to lose?”

Ward also pinpointed how sloppiness has prevented the Titans from succeeding all season, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. The first-year pro seems a bit fed up with how the team continues to struggle through 12 games played.

“It's already too much,” said Cam Ward. “Throughout the whole year. From Week 1 all the way to now, it's always been something in every game. Penalties, a self-inflicting wound by myself or someone else, and it came to the result of us not winning the game. That's what happened today.”

Cam Ward when asked when does it get to a point where things are unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/4bTCMxlMiM — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 30, 2025

Cam Ward ended the contest against the Jaguars with 141 passing yards and no touchdowns while completing 63.1% of his pass attempts. The game script called for the former No. 1 pick to throw the ball 38 times on Sunday.

Tennessee will have another chance to earn its second win of the season in Week 14 when the Titans take on the Cleveland Browns. Cam Ward and the Titans will enter that contest on a seven-game losing streak.