It looks like Brandon Ingram and GloRilla are dating, as they shared a kiss following the Toronto Raptors' recent game against the Dallas Mavericks.

A video has surfaced of Ingram approaching GloRilla, who was sitting courtside, after the Raptors-Mavericks game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. GloRilla was glowing (pun intended) as Ingram kissed her, and she went back in for a second one.

glorilla & brandon ingram from after the raptors’ game vs the mavericks 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/2ZusbHdDSw — sb ✨ TYPA BY GLORILLA OUT NOW (@shineelikemine) October 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was disappointing that the Raptors lost to the Mavericks, but Ingram was the team's second-leading scorer with 22 points. Cooper Flagg showed out, scoring 22 points and logging four rebounds and four assists.

Currently, the Raptors are in third place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 1-3. Ingram averages the second-most points per game (20.3) behind RJ Barrett (21.5).

Are Brandon Ingram and GloRilla dating?

All signs point to Ingram and GloRilla being in a relationship. GloRilla is a rapper best known for her hit 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let's Go).”

In 2024, she released two more hit singles, “Yeah Glo!” and “Wanna Be.” The latter was recorded with Megan Thee Stallion, another big name.

These singles — along with “TGIF” — preceded the release of her debut album, Glorious. It was released on October 11, 2024, by CMG and Interscope. Earlier in 2025, she embarked on the 22-date Glorious Tour, her first headlining tour. Previously, she had opened for Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion.

Ingram, meanwhile, is a former second-overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played college basketball at Duke before being drafted.

He started his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, playing his first three seasons in the NBA there. Ingram was then traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he would have his breakthrough.

After six seasons with the Pelicans, Ingram was traded to the Raptors in February 2025. He would make his debut for the team during the 2025-26 NBA season.

In his career, he has been named to one All-Star Game (in 2020). That same year, Ingram was named NBA Most Improved Player. Additionally, he was named All-Rookie Second Team in 2017.