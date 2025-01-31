The Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors face off in an underwhelming Eastern Conference matchup on Friday night. The Bulls and Raptors are both under .500 and have plenty of questions left to be answered ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Ahead of the game, the Raptors are facing several injury issues. On Friday morning, the latest injury report came out, and there are a lot of Raptors on the list.

Grady Dick, questionable: Illness

Kelly Olynyk, questionable: right calf strain

Immanuel Quickley, questionable: left hip strain

Jamal Shead, questionable: Illness

Each of Olynyk, Dick, and Quickly missed Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards, although the Raptors still won, 106-82.

Quickley hasn't suited up since January 11 as he nurses the hip injury, and Olynyk has been out since January 23 with the calf issue.

Somehow, the Raptors enter Friday night with a five-game winning streak. The Raptors won a pair over the Atlanta Hawks and victories over the Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans before Wednesday's win in Washington DC.

Quickley has played just nine games all year as he was out from November 11 until January 1. Nonetheless, he is averaging 16.2 points per game, including a 25-point game against the Pistons.

Dick is also a tough loss if he isn't able to go as he is averaging 15.7 points per game, and Olynyk is a key piece defensively.

The Raptors next face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and then the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies in back-to-back days leading up to the trade deadline. With plenty of rumors flying around the league, it will be interesting to see what happens in Toronto over the next few days. For now, the injuries are a bg focal point for the Raptors as they have 15 wins entering Friday and are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game ahead of the Brooklyn Nets.