Toronto Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles got his first career start against the Houston Rockets and an unforgettable introduction to NBA physicality courtesy of Steven Adams. After the game, the 20-year-old forward couldn’t help but laugh at what it felt like to go toe-to-toe with one of the league’s most powerful big men.

“He’s insanely strong. My wrists are sore right now, trying to box him out and tussle with him,” Murray-Boyles said postgame. “His strength is… I didn’t think it was like that. I was asking him what his routine is during the game. It’s insane.”

Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles laughing about what it was like trying to guard Rockets big man Steven Adams: “He’s insanely strong. My wrist are sore right now trying to bo him out… I was asking him what’s his routine mid game.” pic.twitter.com/FUBr3XjO39 — Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Raptors' rookie, who scored 13 points in his debut start filling in for Jakob Poeltl (sore back), had the unenviable task of trying to contain Adams on the glass. The veteran center helped Houston dominate Toronto 53-22 on the boards, including a staggering 17 offensive rebounds, in a 121-103 loss that extended the Raptors’ losing streak to four games.

Despite Toronto shooting an impressive 21-for-40 from three-point range, their rebounding issues were too glaring to overcome. Adams, true to his reputation, muscled through box-outs and set bone-jarring screens that left the young Raptor both bruised and impressed.

Article Continues Below

“Steven’s been doing this forever, man,” said teammate Scottie Barnes, who led the Raptors with 31 points. “You can’t teach that kind of strength. He moves people.”

Murray-Boyles’ comments quickly went viral, with fans loving the honesty and awe in his tone. For a rookie getting his first true test of NBA toughness, it was as humbling as it was motivating.

Toronto, now 1-4 after dropping all three of its games against Texas opponents (Dallas, San Antonio, Houston), will look to bounce back when it visits Cleveland on Friday. And as for Murray-Boyles, he’s taking the bruises in stride.

“I learned a lot tonight,” he said with a smile. “Next time, maybe I’ll bring wrist wraps.”